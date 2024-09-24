Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Hits New 52-Week High at $243.25

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $243.25 and last traded at $241.83, with a volume of 290967 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $240.59.

UHS has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $183.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Baird R W upgraded Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $200.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $189.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.92.

The company has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $220.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.94. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.78%.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Nina Chen-Langenmayr sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $180,293.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,038.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Universal Health Services news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $531,209.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,844.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nina Chen-Langenmayr sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $180,293.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,038.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,970 shares of company stock valued at $4,653,535. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the second quarter worth approximately $2,091,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the second quarter valued at $2,973,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 451 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 24.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,775 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 857.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 38,719 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,160,000 after purchasing an additional 34,677 shares during the period. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

