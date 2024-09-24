Lara Exploration (CVE:LRA) Hits New 12-Month High at $1.10

Lara Exploration Ltd. (CVE:LRA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.10 and last traded at C$1.10, with a volume of 2795 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.10.

Lara Exploration Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$50.41 million, a PE ratio of -54.00 and a beta of 0.31.

About Lara Exploration

(Get Free Report)

Lara Exploration Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, iron, phosphate, titanium, vanadium, tin, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interest in the Planalto copper project located in the Carajás Mineral Province of northern Brazil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lara Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lara Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.