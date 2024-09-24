Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF) Hits New 12-Month High at $18.81

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2024

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREFGet Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.81 and last traded at $18.79, with a volume of 71824 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.78.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.24.

Institutional Trading of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $536,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 95,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 60,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 635,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 52,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.