Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF) Hits New 12-Month High at $18.81

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.81 and last traded at $18.79, with a volume of 71824 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.78.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.24.

Institutional Trading of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $536,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 95,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 60,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 635,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 52,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Company Profile

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

