BluMetric Environmental (CVE:BLM) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.65

BluMetric Environmental Inc. (CVE:BLM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.65, with a volume of 255507 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.59.
BluMetric Environmental Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.14 million, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.40.
Insider Transactions at BluMetric Environmental
In related news, insider Roger Michael Woeller sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.52, for a total transaction of C$260,000.00. Company insiders own 11.04% of the company’s stock.
About BluMetric Environmental
BluMetric Environmental Inc provides solutions for environmental issues worldwide. The company offers professional services in the fields of environmental geosciences and engineering, industrial hygiene, occupational health and safety, renewable energy, water and wastewater treatment, and environmental contracting and management.
