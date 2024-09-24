TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 583,796 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 143% from the previous session’s volume of 240,455 shares.The stock last traded at $24.98 and had previously closed at $24.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of TriMas in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

TriMas Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.05 and its 200-day moving average is $25.68.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.10). TriMas had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $240.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that TriMas Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

TriMas Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriMas

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TriMas during the 4th quarter worth $6,767,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in TriMas by 197.8% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 273,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,303,000 after buying an additional 181,447 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its holdings in TriMas by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 3,106,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,699,000 after buying an additional 129,477 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TriMas by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,358,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,503,000 after acquiring an additional 100,068 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TriMas by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 190,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 99,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

