Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN) Sets New 52-Week High at $27.15

Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.15 and last traded at $27.14, with a volume of 1263677 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.81.

Separately, Argus raised shares of Gen Digital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. Gen Digital had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 52.29%. The business had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.41 million. Analysts predict that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Gen Digital’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

Gen Digital Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers security and performance products comprising that provide real-time protection for PCs, Macs and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

