Voyageur Pharmaceuticals (CVE:VM) Shares Up 33.3%

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (CVE:VM – Get Free Report) traded up 33.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 313,400 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 264% from the average session volume of 86,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 44.4 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of C$9.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.32.

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquiring, exploring, and developing raw materials for pharmaceutical products, primarily in the province of British Columbia, Canada, and the state of Utah. The company develops barium and iodine-based APIs. The company was formerly known as Voyageur Minerals Ltd.

