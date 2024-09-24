Lido wstETH Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $11.34 Billion (WSTETH)

Lido wstETH (WSTETH) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One Lido wstETH token can currently be purchased for about $3,118.93 or 0.04845930 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lido wstETH has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar. Lido wstETH has a market cap of $11.34 billion and approximately $31.47 million worth of Lido wstETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000069 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $171.31 or 0.00266162 BTC.

About Lido wstETH

Lido wstETH’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Lido wstETH’s total supply is 3,636,707 tokens. Lido wstETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The official website for Lido wstETH is www.lido.fi.

According to CryptoCompare, “An ERC20 token that represents the account’s share of the total supply of stETH tokens. WstETH token’s balance only changes on transfers, unlike StETH that is also changed when oracles report staking rewards and penalties. It’s a “power user” token for DeFi protocols which don’t support rebasable tokens.

The contract is also a trustless wrapper that accepts stETH tokens and mints wstETH in return. Then the user unwraps, the contract burns user’s wstETH and sends user locked stETH in return.

The contract provides the staking shortcut: user can send ETH with regular transfer and get wstETH in return. The contract will send ETH to Lido submit method, staking it and wrapping the received stETH.”

Lido wstETH Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido wstETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido wstETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lido wstETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

