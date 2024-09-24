Qubic Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $232.32 Million (QUBIC)

Qubic (QUBIC) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 24th. One Qubic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Qubic has a market capitalization of $232.32 million and $2.89 million worth of Qubic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Qubic has traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000069 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.31 or 0.00266162 BTC.

About Qubic

Qubic’s genesis date was April 12th, 2022. Qubic’s total supply is 114,480,560,672,078 coins and its circulating supply is 112,546,976,413,437 coins. Qubic’s official Twitter account is @_qubic_. Qubic’s official website is qubic.org.

Qubic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qubic (QUBIC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Qubic has a current supply of 114,480,560,672,078 with 112,546,976,413,437 in circulation. The last known price of Qubic is 0.00000193 USD and is up 5.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $2,572,976.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://qubic.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qubic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qubic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

