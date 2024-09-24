Gravity (G) Trading Up 8.4% Over Last 7 Days

Gravity (G) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One Gravity token can now be purchased for about $0.0384 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges. Gravity has a market capitalization of $277.49 million and $13.09 million worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gravity has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gravity Profile

Gravity’s genesis date was July 8th, 2024. Gravity’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,232,700,004 tokens. The official website for Gravity is galxe.com. Gravity’s official Twitter account is @gravitychain.

Gravity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gravity (G) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gravity has a current supply of 12,000,000,000 with 7,232,700,004.57 in circulation. The last known price of Gravity is 0.03776974 USD and is down -0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $14,598,055.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://galxe.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gravity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gravity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

