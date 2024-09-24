Quantum (QUA) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 24th. During the last seven days, Quantum has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Quantum token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum has a total market cap of $0.00 and $1.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00008707 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001136 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00013827 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64,290.55 or 0.99889210 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00007987 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006762 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.