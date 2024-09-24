Flow Trading Up 12.2% This Week (FLOW)

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Flow has a market cap of $916.39 million and $24.03 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flow coin can now be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00000929 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Flow has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Flow

Flow launched on January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,533,206,949 coins. Flow’s official message board is medium.com/dapperlabs. Flow’s official website is flow.com. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Flow

According to CryptoCompare, “Flow token is the native cryptocurrency of the Flow blockchain, designed for mainstream adoption with fast and low-cost transactions. It enables secure and decentralized execution of smart contracts, with flexible storage options and service protocols. Flow incentivizes key service protocols to infuse their tokens through a bonding curve mechanism with FLOW, the reserve asset for collateralized secondary tokens. The governance process of the Flow network includes both informal off-chain governance and on-chain voting as a signaling mechanism.”

