ProMIS Neurosciences (NASDAQ:PMN) versus Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Critical Contrast

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) and ProMIS Neurosciences (NASDAQ:PMN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Regulus Therapeutics and ProMIS Neurosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regulus Therapeutics N/A -55.47% -49.37% ProMIS Neurosciences N/A -587.38% -133.87%

Volatility and Risk

Regulus Therapeutics has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProMIS Neurosciences has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

92.4% of Regulus Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.1% of ProMIS Neurosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Regulus Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of ProMIS Neurosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and ProMIS Neurosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regulus Therapeutics 0 1 5 0 2.83 ProMIS Neurosciences 0 0 1 0 3.00

Regulus Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $10.80, indicating a potential upside of 599.03%. ProMIS Neurosciences has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 517.76%. Given Regulus Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Regulus Therapeutics is more favorable than ProMIS Neurosciences.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Regulus Therapeutics and ProMIS Neurosciences”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regulus Therapeutics N/A N/A -$30.04 million ($1.46) -1.06 ProMIS Neurosciences $10,000.00 2,464.93 -$13.21 million ($0.74) -1.76

ProMIS Neurosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Regulus Therapeutics. ProMIS Neurosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Regulus Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Regulus Therapeutics beats ProMIS Neurosciences on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RGLS8429, an anti-miR next generation oligonucleotide targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company is also developing a pipeline of preclinical drug products for target organ-selective delivery strategies. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About ProMIS Neurosciences

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. discovers and develops antibody therapies and therapeutic vaccines neurodegenerative diseases and other misfolded protein diseases in Canada. The company's proprietary discovery platform comprises ProMIS and Collective Coordinates algorithms to predict novel targets known as disease specific epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins. Its lead product candidates include PMN310, a monoclonal antibody (mAb) for toxic oligomers in AD; PMN267, a TDP-43; and PMN442, a mAb targeting toxic a-syn oligomers and seeding fibrils. The company was formerly known as Amorfix Life Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. in July 2015. ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

