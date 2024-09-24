THORChain (RUNE) One Day Trading Volume Tops $174.38 Million

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. THORChain has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and approximately $174.38 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, THORChain has traded up 20.6% against the dollar. One THORChain coin can currently be bought for about $4.84 or 0.00007526 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

THORChain’s launch date was May 8th, 2018. THORChain’s total supply is 414,013,533 coins and its circulating supply is 257,911,078 coins. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org. The Reddit community for THORChain is https://reddit.com/r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Created in 2018 by CEO and founder Chad Barraford, Thorchain (RUNE) is a decentralized liquidity network for cross-chain cryptocurrency swaps, allowing users to trade their digital assets across various blockchain networks without the need for centralized exchanges. The platform is non-custodial, allowing users to maintain control of their assets.Thorchain aims to create a trustless and decentralized trading ecosystem with a unique “chaosnet” mechanism that facilitates quick and efficient trades. It also allows users to participate in liquidity pools, earning rewards for providing liquidity to the platform, ensuring that there is always sufficient liquidity available for trading.”

