MVL Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $96.05 Million (MVL)

MVL (MVL) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. MVL has a market capitalization of $96.05 million and $6.64 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MVL token can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MVL has traded up 14% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000069 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.31 or 0.00266162 BTC.
About MVL
MVL’s genesis date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 27,802,958,863 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,052,958,863 tokens. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. The Reddit community for MVL is https://reddit.com/r/mvl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MVL is medium.com/mvl-ecosystem. MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io.
Buying and Selling MVL
