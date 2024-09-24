SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,121,287 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 132% from the previous session’s volume of 483,517 shares.The stock last traded at $75.86 and had previously closed at $75.58.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.39 and its 200 day moving average is $72.39.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 291.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $232,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.