BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC) Sets New 52-Week High at $53.53

Shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $53.53 and last traded at $53.49, with a volume of 522467 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.47.

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.42.

Get BlackRock Flexible Income ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Flexible Income ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,607,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,302 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,687,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,498,000 after acquiring an additional 533,884 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,312,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,910,000 after acquiring an additional 288,992 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,937,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,103,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,796,000 after acquiring an additional 79,924 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Flexible Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.