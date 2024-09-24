Hydrogen Utopia International (LON:HUI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Hydrogen Utopia International PLC (LON:HUI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 4.30 ($0.06), with a volume of 14753 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.38 ($0.06).

Hydrogen Utopia International Trading Down 1.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5.68 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 7.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.58 million, a P/E ratio of -472.50 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hydrogen Utopia International

In other Hydrogen Utopia International news, insider Howard White acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £25,000 ($33,476.16). Corporate insiders own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Hydrogen Utopia International Company Profile

Hydrogen Utopia International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops and utilizes non-recyclable waste plastics for hydrogen technology. The company provides alternative energy sources, such as hydrogen and electricity that are not dependent upon the use of coal, gas, oil, and fossil fuel-derived electricity.

