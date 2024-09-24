NetMind Token (NMT) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $147.34 Million

NetMind Token (NMT) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 24th. Over the last seven days, NetMind Token has traded up 80.3% against the US dollar. One NetMind Token token can now be purchased for about $3.69 or 0.00005730 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NetMind Token has a market cap of $147.34 million and approximately $10.32 million worth of NetMind Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NetMind Token Profile

NetMind Token’s genesis date was April 15th, 2023. NetMind Token’s total supply is 147,571,073 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,952,426 tokens. NetMind Token’s official website is power.netmind.ai. NetMind Token’s official Twitter account is @netmindai. The official message board for NetMind Token is netmind.ai/blog.

Buying and Selling NetMind Token

According to CryptoCompare, “NetMind Token (NMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. NetMind Token has a current supply of 147,571,073.2 with 33,450,208 in circulation. The last known price of NetMind Token is 3.88980291 USD and is up 29.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $11,435,069.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://power.netmind.ai.”

