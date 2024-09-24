Bitcoin Price Hits $64,361.86 (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $64,361.86 on exchanges. Bitcoin has a market cap of $1,271.69 billion and $1.85 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded up 7.5% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $346.98 or 0.00539109 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00035720 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.34 or 0.00076660 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,758,459 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase.
