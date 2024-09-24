STP Self Reported Market Cap Hits $92.53 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 24th. In the last seven days, STP has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. STP has a market capitalization of $92.53 million and approximately $6.70 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STP token can currently be purchased for about $0.0476 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get STP alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00008707 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001136 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00013827 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,290.55 or 0.99889210 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00007987 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006762 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About STP

STP is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network. STP’s official website is stp.network. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.04722625 USD and is down -1.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $8,555,070.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.