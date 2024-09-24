XYO (XYO) Trading 9.6% Higher Over Last Week

XYO (XYO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. XYO has a market capitalization of $65.68 million and approximately $378,399.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XYO token can currently be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, XYO has traded up 9.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get XYO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00008707 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001136 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00013827 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64,290.55 or 0.99889210 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00007987 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006762 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000039 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official website is xyo.network.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00475206 USD and is up 0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $475,146.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.