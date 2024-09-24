Tangible (TNGBL) Price Reaches $0.87 on Top Exchanges

Tangible (TNGBL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One Tangible token can now be bought for approximately $0.87 or 0.00001373 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Tangible has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. Tangible has a market capitalization of $28.42 million and approximately $206.02 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tangible Token Profile

Tangible was first traded on May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. The official message board for Tangible is medium.com/tangible. Tangible’s official website is www.tangible.store. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tangible

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 0.87320699 USD and is up 6.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

