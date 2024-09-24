Prom Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $104.75 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 24th. One Prom token can now be bought for $5.74 or 0.00008918 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. Prom has a market capitalization of $104.75 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00008707 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001136 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00013827 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64,290.55 or 0.99889210 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00007987 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006762 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Prom Profile

PROM is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.67351018 USD and is up 1.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $1,589,776.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars.

