Jet Protocol (JET) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $254,990.52

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 36.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 44.5% lower against the dollar. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $254,990.52 and $5,078.53 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00008707 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001136 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00013827 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,290.55 or 0.99889210 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00007987 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006762 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

JET is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00011001 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.