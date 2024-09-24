ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Trading Up 9.4%

ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 9.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.28 and last traded at $43.16. Approximately 1,951,105 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,553,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.44.

ProShares Ultra Silver Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Silver

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. New Harbor Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver in the second quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Keynote Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver during the first quarter worth $817,000. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the second quarter worth $918,000.

ProShares Ultra Silver Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

