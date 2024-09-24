Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $113.18

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $113.18 and last traded at $113.03, with a volume of 35108 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.24.

Separately, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Exponent in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Exponent Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.90 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.98.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $132.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.83 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 19.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Research analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.57%.

In other Exponent news, VP John Pye sold 3,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $415,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,422 shares in the company, valued at $2,984,310. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 67.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 866.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 166.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 293.7% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

