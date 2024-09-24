G6 Materials (CVE:GGG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.05

G6 Materials Corp. (CVE:GGG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 26100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
G6 Materials Trading Down 10.0 %
The stock has a market cap of C$886,500.00, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 6.90, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 898.44.
About G6 Materials
G6 Materials Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products based on graphene and other materials. It offers air purification materials; general purpose, flexible, high-temperature, and room temperature adhesives; advanced materials and composite formulations for businesses and daily life industries, as well as air, sea, and land applications.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than G6 Materials
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Biohaven Stock Soars on Drug Trial Results: Time to Jump In?
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Is AMD a Legitimate Threat to NVIDIA? What Investors Should Watch
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Novo Nordisk’s Setback Won’t Last: A Game-Changing Drug Emerges
Receive News & Ratings for G6 Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G6 Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.