Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.06

Shares of Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 1058241 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Wallbridge Mining Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$71.40 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Wallbridge Mining Company Profile

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, discovery, development, and production of gold properties. The company also explores for copper, nickel, and platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in Northern Abitibi, Quebec, Canada.

