Bengal Energy (TSE:BNG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Bengal Energy Ltd. (TSE:BNG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 52000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Bengal Energy Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of C$12.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.03.

Bengal Energy Company Profile

Bengal Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Australia. It holds interests in the PL 303 Cuisinier, ATP 934 Barrolka, ATP 732 Tookoonooka, and four petroleum licenses situated within an area of the Cooper Basin. The company was formerly known as Avery Resources Inc and changed its name to Bengal Energy Ltd.

