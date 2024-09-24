U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.01

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0075 per share by the asset manager on Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 11th. This is an increase from U.S. Global Investors’s previous monthly dividend of $0.007.

U.S. Global Investors has increased its dividend payment by an average of 44.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of GROW stock remained flat at $2.57 during trading hours on Tuesday. 38,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,205. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.58 and a 200 day moving average of $2.63. U.S. Global Investors has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $3.11. The stock has a market cap of $35.76 million, a P/E ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.83.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

