AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0396 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.3% per year over the last three years.

AFB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.65. The stock had a trading volume of 19,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,816. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.41 and a 200 day moving average of $11.05. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.95 and a 1 year high of $11.81.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund ( NYSE:AFB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 28th. The investment management company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

