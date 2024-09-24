AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0396 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.3% per year over the last three years.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
AFB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.65. The stock had a trading volume of 19,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,816. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.41 and a 200 day moving average of $11.05. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.95 and a 1 year high of $11.81.
About AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Biohaven Stock Soars on Drug Trial Results: Time to Jump In?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Is AMD a Legitimate Threat to NVIDIA? What Investors Should Watch
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Novo Nordisk’s Setback Won’t Last: A Game-Changing Drug Emerges
Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.