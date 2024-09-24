EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $542,000 Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,176,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $1,001,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth $813,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,480,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,535,000 after acquiring an additional 19,529 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $554,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $329.69 on Tuesday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $191.82 and a 12-month high of $345.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.91. The company has a market capitalization of $131.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.12. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 44.39%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Eaton from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Eaton in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Eaton from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.41.

In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,328. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,858,328. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dorothy C. Thompson acquired 2,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $300.30 per share, for a total transaction of $662,161.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,161.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,809,326 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

