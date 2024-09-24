Crypterium 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $0.21 (CRPT)

Crypterium (CRPT) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. Crypterium has a market cap of $747,823.17 and approximately $0.21 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypterium token can currently be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crypterium has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypterium Token Profile

Crypterium was first traded on September 27th, 2020. Crypterium’s total supply is 94,658,157 tokens. The Reddit community for Crypterium is https://reddit.com/r/crypterium_com. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Crypterium is medium.com/crypterium. The official website for Crypterium is crypterium.com.

Crypterium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium Token (CRPT) is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token used within the Crypterium platform for transactions. Each transaction burns a portion of CRPT, reducing its total supply over time. Crypterium, co-founded by Vladimir Gorbunov, Gleb Markov, and Steven Parker, is a financial platform integrating a mobile wallet, instant cryptocurrency payments, and an exchange to bridge traditional financial systems and cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using US dollars.

