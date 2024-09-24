Strike Market Capitalization Achieves $37.67 Million (STRK)

Strike (STRK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. In the last week, Strike has traded up 9.6% against the dollar. One Strike token can currently be purchased for $7.13 or 0.00011162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Strike has a market cap of $37.67 million and approximately $6.37 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Strike Profile

Strike was first traded on March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,283,175 tokens. Strike’s official website is strike.org. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Strike’s official message board is medium.com/strikefinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable-based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and for borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.

***The official Strike ticker is “STRK” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Strike Token Trading

