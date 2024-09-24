WhiteCoin (XWC) Trading 84.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 24th. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 84.2% higher against the dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $11.65 million and approximately $261,555.62 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0152 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00008764 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.32 or 0.00103825 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00010832 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000103 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 61.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.