SingularityNET Self Reported Market Cap Tops $881.50 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. SingularityNET has a market cap of $881.50 million and approximately $468,062.84 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 24.9% against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00001139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00008756 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00013882 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63,828.55 or 0.99927949 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00007988 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006814 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.62 or 0.00062024 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.70841213 USD and is down -2.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 263 active market(s) with $789,957.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.