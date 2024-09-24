Internet Computer (ICP) Price Up 16.2% This Week

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded up 16.2% against the US dollar. One Internet Computer coin can now be purchased for about $9.25 or 0.00014480 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $4.36 billion and $127.32 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00043003 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00008284 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00007441 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 523,460,793 coins and its circulating supply is 471,230,165 coins. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Internet Computer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

