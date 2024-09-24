Mina (MINA) Price Hits $0.50

Mina (MINA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Mina has a market cap of $581.04 million and $15.30 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can now be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00000783 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mina has traded 17.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mina Profile

Mina launched on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,187,863,791 coins and its circulating supply is 1,161,189,051 coins. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,187,722,001.8400393 with 1,160,919,877.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.48925173 USD and is down -0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 160 active market(s) with $16,564,690.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

