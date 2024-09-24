Moonriver (MOVR) Price Up 12.9% Over Last 7 Days

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One Moonriver token can now be purchased for approximately $10.72 or 0.00016782 BTC on popular exchanges. Moonriver has a total market capitalization of $97.79 million and approximately $4.09 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Moonriver has traded up 12.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Moonriver Profile

Moonriver’s launch date was May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 11,535,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,122,203 tokens. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Moonriver is medium.com/moonriver-network. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonriver is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver.

Buying and Selling Moonriver

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver (MOVR) is a smart contract platform on the Kusama network, designed for compatibility with Ethereum. It enables developers to deploy existing Solidity smart contracts and DApp frontends with minimal modifications. The MOVR token is integral to the platform, used for gas metering, incentivizing node infrastructure, on-chain governance, and transaction fees. Created by the Moonbeam Foundation, Moonriver serves as a canary network to Moonbeam, testing new code under real economic conditions before deployment to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

