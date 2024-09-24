FUNToken (FUN) Price Hits $0.0036 on Exchanges

FUNToken (FUN) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. FUNToken has a market cap of $38.64 million and approximately $729,809.62 worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FUNToken has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar. One FUNToken token can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About FUNToken

FUNToken’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,843,201,660 tokens. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token. The official website for FUNToken is funtoken.io. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was created by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to be used in their ecosystem, but in early 2021 it became a separate entity with a new purpose focused on the online gambling and gaming industry. FUNToken is built on the Ethereum blockchain and offers benefits to players, platforms, and developers in the digital gaming industry.”

