The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC

Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,535 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,883 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 161.3% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,355 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.28.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.5 %

HD stock opened at $391.96 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $396.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $365.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $354.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.36%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

