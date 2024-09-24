Resources Management Corp CT ADV Acquires 190 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,524 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EOG. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.89.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG stock opened at $127.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.94 and a 12 month high of $139.67. The firm has a market cap of $73.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.70.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,615,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,615,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $816,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,648,035.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,537 shares of company stock worth $2,751,612 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

