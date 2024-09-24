Providence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 19,045 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 40.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,045 shares during the quarter. Prologis comprises 1.6% of Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $7,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 380.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 333,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,046,000 after purchasing an additional 263,649 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 9.2% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 5,002,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,805,000 after purchasing an additional 420,687 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 36.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 162,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,305,000 after acquiring an additional 43,235 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $18,551,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 6.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 676,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,148,000 after acquiring an additional 41,469 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In other Prologis news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total value of $671,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 13,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,046.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD stock opened at $126.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.50. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 36.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLD

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.