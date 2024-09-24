Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (ERE.UN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE: ERE.UN):

  • 9/19/2024 – European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$3.25 to C$4.00.
  • 9/18/2024 – European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$2.25 to C$3.75. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
  • 9/18/2024 – European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$3.50 to C$3.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 9/18/2024 – European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Ventum Financial from C$3.25 to C$4.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 9/4/2024 – European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$3.50 to C$3.75. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 8/8/2024 – European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$3.25 to C$3.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 8/8/2024 – European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$3.00 to C$3.50.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up C$0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$3.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 256.06, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$300.84 million, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.25. European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$2.12 and a 52 week high of C$3.28.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

