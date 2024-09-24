Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $6.03

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$6.03 and last traded at C$5.91, with a volume of 518171 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on SVM shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$6.20 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Silvercorp Metals Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.84.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$98.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$98.53 million. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 21.57%. As a group, research analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.4137427 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Silvercorp Metals

In other news, Senior Officer Derek Zhihua Liu sold 52,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.32, for a total value of C$279,247.50. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

