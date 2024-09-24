Ebiquity (LON:EBQ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $23.50

Ebiquity plc (LON:EBQ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 23.50 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 23.50 ($0.31), with a volume of 98000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.50 ($0.31).
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ebiquity in a research report on Tuesday.
Ebiquity plc provides media consultancy and investment analysis services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Continental Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers analysis and advisory services in the areas of media management, media performance, marketing effectiveness, technology advisory, and contract compliance services.
