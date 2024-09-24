Titon (LON:TON) Hits New 12-Month Low at $60.00

Titon Holdings Plc (LON:TON – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 60 ($0.80) and last traded at GBX 60 ($0.80), with a volume of 7534 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64 ($0.86).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Titon in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of £6.75 million, a PE ratio of -666.67 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 67.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 74.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Titon Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets ventilation products, and door and window fittings in the United Kingdom, South Korea, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a range of passive and powered ventilation products; and hardware for windows and doors, including handles, hinges, trickle vents and extract fans for house builders, electrical contractors, window and door manufacturers, and construction companies.

