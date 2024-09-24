Hansa Investment (LON:HAN) Sets New 12-Month High at $231.49

Hansa Investment Company Ltd (LON:HAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 231.49 ($3.10) and last traded at GBX 227 ($3.04), with a volume of 4000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 227 ($3.04).

Hansa Investment Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 221.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 215.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 36.86 and a current ratio of 13.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £90.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.68 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Hansa Investment alerts:

Hansa Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th were given a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. Hansa Investment’s payout ratio is 394.74%.

Hansa Investment Company Profile

Hansa Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity fund of funds launched and managed by Hanseatic Asset Management LBG. The fund is co-managed by Hansa Capital Partners LLP. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

