GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL) Trading Up 7.1%

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Get Free Report)’s share price were up 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $58.20 and last traded at $57.46. Approximately 13,692,156 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 17,716,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.64.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.50.

Get GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDL. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 5,677.8% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter.

About GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.